Lynden senior couple injured after being hit in crosswalk by suspected DUI driver

Two pedestrians in Lynden were injured — one of them seriously — and taken to the hospital after they reportedly were hit by a 2021 Tesla driven by a suspected DUI driver Thursday evening.

Lynden Police booked Jamie Jay Vos, 44, into Whatcom County Jail April 15 on suspicion of vehicular assault and DUI.

Lynden officers responded at 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Seventh and Front streets for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car, Chief Steve Taylor told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers found two pedestrians — a 67-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband — had both been struck, Taylor reported.

Witnesses told officers that the victims were crossing Front Street in the crosswalk at Seventh Street when Vos’ Tesla turned onto westbound Front Street from Seventh Street and hit the couple, knocking both to the ground, according to Taylor.

Officers spoke with Vos, who said he stopped at the stop sign on northbound Seventh Street before turning onto Front Street and that he never saw the pedestrians until he hit them, Taylor reported.

“Based on observations and investigation at the scene, Vos was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular assault,” Taylor wrote.

The victims were both taken by ambulance to the hospital. The female victim suffered multiple fractures, along with abrasions and contusions, Taylor reported, adding that her injuries were “serious, but not life-threatening at this time.” Taylor said the male victim’s injuries were not as severe as his wife’s.