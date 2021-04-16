Whatcom man arrested on suspicion of raping child he knew

A Whatcom County man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young child he was familiar with when she was younger than 10 years old.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Hans Robert Perrin, 38, into Whatcom County Jail April 9 on suspicion of first-degree child rape. Jail records show Perrin was released on $8,000 bail, and Whatcom County Superior Court records show he is scheduled to be arraigned April 26.

The victim was interviewed in November of 2020 about the alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2012, court records show.

She reported that Perrin touched her in an inappropriate sexual manner while they were watching a movie, according to documents.

Perrin was interviewed by deputies and denied that he sexually assaulted the victim, court documents state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.