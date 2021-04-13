Bellingham woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found last week

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bellingham woman Tuesday on suspicion of murder after a man was found shot to death last week in a park on Semiahmoo Spit.

Lynda Clare Mercy, 62, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Deputies arrested Mercy without incident earlier Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release on the arrest.

Mercy is expected to make her first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to court officials.

“This case is an excellent example of law enforcement and community members working together to identify and take the suspect in this case into custody,” Undersheriff Doug Chadwick said in the release. “Our investigators have worked day and night to piece together this case and follow up on tips provided by multiple citizens in response to our request for information.”

The body of Thomas Flood, a 67-year-old man who lived in Island County, was found Wednesday, April 7, in the Semiahmoo area of Blaine, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Monday, April 12.

The Monday news release included photos of Mercy, who exited a white Ford Econoline van and made a purchase at the AM/PM convenience store at Airport and Bennett drives in Bellingham, the release stated.

The van, which was owned by Flood, was later found early Thursday, April 8, in Fairhaven and remains in possession of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is not seeking any further suspects at this time, according to Monday’s release, though the investigation remains active. Any information on the case can be submitted to the sheriff’s office tip line at 360-778-6663.

“We appreciate the assistance of both the Blaine and Bellingham police departments, who provided critical information that leads to the suspect’s arrest,” Chadwick said in the release. “As we continue to investigate, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends as we seek justice for Thomas Flood.”

Last week local law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, asked for the public’s help after a man was found shot to death Wednesday in a park on the Semiahmoo Spit.

The person was identified as a 67-year-old man from South Whidbey Island, according to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, but his name was not released at the time while next of kin was notified, according to the release.

Flood suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled his death a homicide, the release stated.

Blaine police were called around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, for the report of a dead person on the Semiahmoo Spit, according to a Wednesday evening news release from Blaine police.

Staff writer Denver Pratt (dpratt@bhamherald.com) contributed to this story.