Tip leads Lynden police to man suspected of setting meeting with person he thought was 14

Lynden Police arrested a man Monday they suspect sent nude photos of himself and arranged a meeting with a person he believed to be 14-year-old child.

Pedro Marcelino Yoc Bamaca, 25, was booked into Whatcom County Jail April 12 on suspicion of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Jail records show Yoc Bamaca is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway on Guide Meridian in Lynden after learning that Yoc Bamaca had been in contact with a person he believed to be 14, Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Yoc Bamaca had arranged to meet the person he believed to be a child at the parking lot and had sent nude photos of himself, Taylor reported.

Officers detained and arrested Yoc Bamaca after he allegedly showed up in the shopping center to meet with the person whom he’d communicated.

The person whom Yoc Bamaca was communicating with was actually not a 14-year-old, Taylor reported, but instead a person who reported the alleged conversations to police.