Bellingham man arrested for alleged child pornography while trying to flee the country

After a months-long federal investigation, a Bellingham man was arrested Wednesday for alleged child pornography while attempting to flee the country.

Iain Patrick Pollock, 62, was arrested April 7 on suspicion of dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

From June 2020 to February 2021, the Homeland Security Investigations team in Blaine conducted an investigation into child pornography. Homeland Security determined Pollock’s IP address was one from which child pornography files were allegedly sent and obtained by federal investigators, Murphy said.

Homeland Security investigators applied for a search warrant and entered Pollock’s home in March of this year, where they seized “numerous items,” including an external drive, Murphy said.

A preliminary search allegedly found folders containing numerous files of child pornography, Murphy said.

During an interview, Pollock allegedly admitted to “viewing and trading in child pornography images,” Murphy said. Pollock allegedly told investigators he was in possession of thousands of child pornography images, according to Murphy.

Pollock was arrested at the U.S.-Canadian border on Wednesday as he was attempting to enter Canada so he could travel back to England, where he was born, Murphy said.

“It is suspected Pollock took a substantial step to flee the US and avoid prosecution for the internet crimes against children charges,” Murphy said.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollns.org.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.