Whatcom man reportedly found with 15 pounds of meth hidden in karaoke equipment

A Lynden man was one of two people arrested near Fresno, California, on Tuesday after law enforcement reportedly found 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside karaoke machines they were transporting.

Raymundo Manzano Hernandez, 33, of Lynden, and Alma Martinez, 24, of Calexico, California, were booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession for the sale of a controlled substance, according to a story by the Merced Sun-Star.

At about 4:15 p.m. March 30, a California Highway Patrol officer stopped a 2002 Audi A6 for speeding in the area of Interstate 5 and South Russell Avenue, west of Fresno, according to a CHP news release posted on Facebook.

During the stop, the officer noticed “several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe” Hernandez and Martinez, who are married, were trafficking narcotics, according to the release.

CHP K9 Beny conducted an exterior sniff of the Audi and alerted to the odor of narcotics, according to the release.

After officers received written consent to search the car, they discovered approximately 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hiding inside a speaker area of three portable karaoke machines, the release states.

“Wrapping your methamphetamine in lemon pepper seasoning then hiding the packages in a karaoke machine is not going to prevent K9 Beny from finding it,” the release states. “If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times, K9 Beny is amazing!”