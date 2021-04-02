Skylark’s employee suspected of writing fraudulent checks and giving unauthorized raises

A Bellingham woman hired as an accounting employee by Skylark’s Hidden Cafe in Fairhaven is suspected of writing unauthorized checks to herself and depositing them into her bank account. Skylark’s owner also reportedly believes she gave unauthorized raises to employees, which cost the business additional money.

Bellingham Police booked Zoe Evelyn Knutson-Bradac, 34, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, March 31, on suspicion of first-degree theft. Jail records show Knutson-Bradac was released approximately a half-hour later.

Skylark’s owner contacted police Aug. 6, 2020, about the alleged theft after he examined financial records, Whatcom County Superior Court records show.

The owner reported to police that he suspected Knutson-Bradac, who had recently been hired as an accounting employee, had written several unauthorized checks and used a business stamp without authorization, court records show.

The owner also gave a written statement to police saying Knutson-Bradac had given unauthorized raises to employees, according to court records.

Banking documents showed Knutson-Bradac issued eight checks to herself between June 14 and July 26 varying in amount from $135.65 to $1,562,83 and totaling $6,586.23, records state. Knutson-Bradac reportedly used a signature stamp with the owner’s signature on all eight checks.

The investigation showed Knutson-Bradac deposited the checks into her own account.

Police interviewed Knutson-Bradac, and she admitted to writing the checks to herself and stamping them with the owner’s signature, but said she was reimbursing herself expenditures she had purchased with her own money, records show. She also reportedly said the owner had authorized her to give employees raises.

The owner disputed both claims, records state.