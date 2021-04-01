Whatcom man suspected of secretly videotaping four children he knew in bathroom

A Whatcom County man is suspected of using a camera disguised to look like a cellphone charger to capture video and images of four children between the ages of 12 and 17 undressing, using the bathroom and showering. All four victims were known to the man.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Donald Eddy Feliciano, 33, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, March 26, on suspicion of voyeurism. Jail records show he was released Monday on $800 bail.

Deputies responded the morning of March 20 to the Ferndale Police Department after one of the victims found the small camera disguised as a black cellphone charger with a USB port in the hallway bathroom and brought it to the attention of police, Whatcom County Superior Court documents state.

The victim opened the camera and found a small SD memory card inside, which she put into a card reader and found thumbnails of naked individuals on it. Some of the files were named “Keep” with the names of other victims, documents state.

One of the video files reportedly showed Feliciano’s arm plugging in the camera, according to documents. The victim also saw a video file that reportedly showed another victim showering.

The victim told deputies that she remembered the camera was pointed for at least a week toward the toilet and shower in a bathroom Feliciano did not regularly use, though the camera had also been plugged into the wall a couple of months earlier, documents state.

Deputies examined the memory card and found that the camera had been moved between the hall bathroom and master bathroom at least four times between March 17 and 19, documents state.

Deputies found 38 videos associated to the March dates, but also found videos dating back to November 2020 and January and February 2021, according to documents. In all, four minor victims reportedly were seen in videos in various stages of undress.

Deputies questioned Feliciano on March 25, but he denied being responsible for the camera or what it had videotaped, court records show.