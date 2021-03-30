Bellingham man reportedly gets two teens’ attention, then exposes himself to them

Bellingham police cited a man for indecent exposure after he reportedly got the attention of two teenage victims and exposed himself to them early Sunday in downtown.

Johnathan Michael Murdock, 48, was cited by summons for the incident, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers were called at 1:35 a.m. March 28 to the 1000 block of North State Street, after a caller reported that Murdock had exposed himself to the two victims living there, Murphy reported.

Officers were told the victims were inside their home, sitting near a window, when Murdock walked by, shouted an unpleasant name at them to get their attention, then exposed his genitals to them, according to Murphy. Officers also learned that this was not the first time Murdock had exposed himself to the victims.

A nearby witness also saw Murdock expose himself, yelled at Murdock not to expose himself and then hit him with a broomstick until Murdock tucked his genitals back in his pants.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Murdock is awaiting a scheduled April 22 competency hearing to stand trial on first-degree arson charges after he allegedly started a fire Feb. 18 in his downtown apartment building then refused to let firefighters in his apartment to extinguish the fire.