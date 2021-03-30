Bellingham Police investigating shooting and stabbing incidents from late last week

Bellingham Police are investigating a pair of assault incidents — on involving gunshots and the second a stabbing — that occurred late Thursday and early Friday in the Meridian neighborhood.

At 7:05 p.m. Thursday, March 26, officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 4400 block of Meridian Street, according to the department’s incident log.

With the help from K9 Rudy, officers were able to locate the victim, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday night. Officers placed a chest seal on the wound, and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Murphy said the incident remains “under investigation to determine the identity of the suspect.”

Police have identified a suspect but are still working the case and have not yet made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred at 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Northwest Avenue, Murphy reported.

In that incident, according to the incident log, the suspect entered an apartment and fired a handgun and several people inside. Nobody was injured by gunfire, according to the log.

Murphy said the suspect was known to the people inside the apartment, adding “Detectives are working the case.”