She reportedly hid in Bellingham’s JCPenney until employees left and began filling bags

A woman suspected of staying in the Bellis Fair JCPenney until all employees had left for the night, reportedly gathered nearly $73,000 worth of items before the alarm sounded and Bellingham Police found her hiding.

Tina Marie Louise Davis-Taylor, 35, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, March 25, on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Officers were called to the JCPenney at 12:44 a.m. Thursday after the store’s alarm sounded following multiple trips, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers entered the store and found Davis-Taylor wearing a headlamp, latex gloves, a backpack and purse and hiding behind a merchandise rack, Murphy reported. Davis-Taylor also reportedly had multiple bags, backpacks and suitcases full of unpaid merchandise, was wearing a shirt with JCPenney tags still on it and had stolen jewelry and gift cards in it.

Additionally, Murphy reported that Davis-Taylor was found with cutting tools, nippers, a hammer and other burglary tools.

A review of security footage showed that Davis-Taylor stayed in the store past close, and when all the employees were gone, she gathered bags and started to fill them with stolen items worth $72,785, according to Murphy.

Davis-Taylor also broke multiple high-end jewelry cases, causing more than $750 worth of damage, Murphy reported.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Davis-Taylor has previous convictions in Whatcom and Skagit counties for theft, residential burglary and burglary.

