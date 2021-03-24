Whatcom man suspected of molesting 13-year-old after giving her alcohol and marijuana oil

A Whatcom County man is suspected of supplying alcohol and a vape pen with marijuana oil to a 13-year-old he was familiar with, and then showing her incest pornography and sexually molesting her.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Jared Christopher Hiramoto, 30, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, March 19, on suspicion of second-degree child molestation, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Jail records show Hiramoto was released Friday evening on $800 bail.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court documents:

▪ The victim spent the night of March 6 at Hiramoto’s home east of Bellingham and played video games with Hiramoto before going to bed.

▪ While playing video games, Hiramoto gave the victim a vape pen with marijuana oil in it, which she took at least one hit off, along with tequila, vodka and whiskey, of which she took four shots combined.

▪ Hiramoto then showed the victim incest porn on two websites and had the victim read some pornographic comics.

▪ Hiramoto began touching the victim and eventually followed the victim to the room she was to sleep in, before the victim faked falling asleep and he left.

Deputies were notified March 8 of the alleged incident, according to court documents, and began an investigation and established probable cause for the three charges. Furnishing the vape pen with marijuana oil will be referred to the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charges, documents state.