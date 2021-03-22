Whatcom homeowner makes baffling discovery of frozen pork tossed in dog’s outdoor kennel

The Bellingham Herald

The Blaine Police Department is investigating a report of a frozen piece of meat being thrown into an outdoor dog kennel by an unknown person last week.

An office was sent at 1:45 p.m. March 15 to the 1100 block of Fourth Street after a homeowner reported finding a frozen piece of pork had been thrown into an outside dog kennel, spokesperson Tami Bhachu told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The dog kennel is not near the road, so the person who threw the frozen piece of meat in would have had to walk “significantly onto the property to access or ‘toss’ something into the kennel,” according to the information provided by Bhachu.

The homeowner also reported finding fresh footprints in the dirt around the kennel and that they believe the incident must have occurred no more than 30 minutes prior to calling 911, according to Bhachu.

Fortunately, the dog did not eat any of the meat and was just seen carrying it around in its mouth, Bhachu reported, but the homeowner was concerned the meat might be poisoned.

The homeowner told police that there are no problems with any of the neighbors and a few had already been contacted about what happened, according to Bhachu. The homeowner also informed police of plans to put up a game camera to capture any future attempts.

Police do not have any suspects and plan to make extra patrols of the area as possible, Bhachu reported.