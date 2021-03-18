While stopping a reported bike theft, Bellingham police find ‘large’ bag of mail

Bellingham Police reportedly thwarted the theft of a $2,000 bike Tuesday and in the process discovered several pieces of stolen mail, including a check for more than $10,000.

Cody James Stocker, 25, was booked into Whatcom County Jail March 16 on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property, possession of stolen mail, second-degree identity theft, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of St. Paul Street at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported seeing a man walk up on a porch and trip motion lighting, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

As they arrived, officers found Stocker and another man standing behind a car that had a bike rack on it, Murphy reported, and Stocker rode away on a bike, while the other person slowly walked away.

The officer followed Stocker and stopped him, according to Murphy, and he admitted to stealing the bike.

The victim told police that that bike had been locked with a $100 lock, which Murphy said officers found had been cut. The victim also estimated the bike was worth $2,000.

Officers also found a pair of vice grips and a “large” bag of stolen mail, Murphy reported.

While searching Stocker, police found a spring-loaded knife and a pair of metal knuckles in his pocket, Murphy reported. They also found a collapsible lunchbox, which had stolen mail from several different addresses in it, including a check for $10,652.90.