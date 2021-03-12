Whatcom County man suspected of owning and viewing child pornography videos

A Lynden man has been arrested on suspicion he watched child pornography after an investigation by the Bellingham Police Department.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Anders Robert Erhart, 34, into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, March 10, on suspicion of two counts of viewing pornography depicting minors. Jail records show Erhart is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Bellingham Police were contacted on Dec. 19 with four tips related to child pornography, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, and investigators determined that there were four videos with explicit content of children involved in sexually explicit conduct with adults.

Investigators obtained search warrants to determine the owner of the account on which the videos had been found, Murphy reported, and that led them to Erhart.

Police contacted Erhart in September of 2020, according to Murphy, and he admitted to viewing the videos.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies contacted Erhart at his Lynden home on an unrelated incident and arrested him on the outstanding warrants out of Bellingham, Murphy reported.