WWU female student reportedly escapes attempted drive-by kidnapping on Samish Way

A female Western Washington University student escaped an attempted drive-by abduction by a man in a car along Samish Way Wednesday evening, according to a campus advisory issued by the school on Wednesday.

The student was walking at approximately 11:45 p.m. March 10 in the 300 block of Samish Way — the area near Boomer’s Drive-In — when a silver SUV with a man in it pulled up and tried to force the student into the vehicle, according to the advisory.

The student managed to punch and kick the man to get away, and then ran to safety at a nearby friend’s house, the advisory states.

The SUV left the area in an unknown direction, according to the advisory, and the license plate is not known.

The Bellingham Police’s incident log said there may have been two men in the SUV that attempted the kidnapping and that the victim was walking on the sidewalk by herself at the time.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the identity of the man, the advisory asked you to call the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800. If you find yourself in an emergency situation, call 911.

University Police have increase patrols on and around campus, according to the advisory.

Campus police also suggest students consider calling the Student Cadets at 360-650-3555 if they feel unsafe traveling on campus.

“Additionally, they encourage everyone to always have an awareness of their surroundings, and to make sure their cell phones are fully charged,” the advisory stated.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the Bellingham Police for more information on the incident.