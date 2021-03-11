Bellingham man reportedly yanks open RV door and attempts to pull woman out

A Bellingham man suspected of trying to pull a woman out of an RV before throwing a rock to break a window, reportedly attempted to avoid police by swimming across Sunset Pond and hiding in blackberry bushes.

Bellingham Police booked Ryan James Ash, 44, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, March 4, on suspicion of first- and second-degree burglary, felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and three counts of third-degree assault. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers responded the evening of March 4 following a report that a man, later identified as Ash, was assaulting people in a motor home behind the Goodwill thrift store in Sunset Square, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The female victim reported that Ash approached, leaned into her as she attempted to lock her bike to the back of her RV and made a disparaging remark, documents state.

The victim walked away and found her friend, and the two them returned to the RV and went inside. A few seconds later, Ash yanked open the door, grabbed the female victim and attempted to pull her out of the RV, according to documents.

The friend grabbed the victim from behind and needed a lot of force to pull her back inside, documents state, and they were able to close and lock the RV’s door. Police found the victim had scratches and bruises on her arms where Ash had allegedly grabbed her.

The victim and friend told police that Ash then went across the parking lot, picked up large rocks and threw them at the RV, smashing one of the windows, according to documents.

Officers also found that before the alleged assault in the RV, Ash had stolen two large cans of beer from the nearby Rite Aid, where police had previously banned him from entering, documents state.

Officers located Ash near Sunset Pond, documents reported, but he ran and attempted to hide in blackberry bushes along the shoreline and swim across the pond. Eventually, police were able to coax Ash out of the pond, but he reportedly resisted their attempts to place him under arrest, spitting in the face of two officers and a Bellingham Fire Department medical responder called to check Ash after he had spent a long period of time in the chilly water.