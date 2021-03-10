Pair suspected of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint at Bellingham gas pumps

Bellingham Police arrested a pair of people suspected of a carjacking at gunpoint early Sunday at the Fred Meyer gas pumps on West Bakerview Road.

Ralph Dasheir Arnold Jr., 33, was booked into Whatcom County Jail March 7 on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and a warrant for first-degree illegal possession of a firearm, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Emily Jean Ceranova, 20, also was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers who were responding to a suspicious circumstance report at 3:36 a.m. Sunday at the Bakerview Fred Meyer were waved down by the carjacking victim who said he had just had his 1998 Toyota Avalon stolen at gunpoint while he was attempting to fill up at the gas pumps, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim reported filling his car up, when a man, later identified as Arnold, approached and mumbled something about “life or death,” Murphy reported. Arnold then called over his accomplice, later identified as Ceranova.

Arnold then reached into his backpack, which Ceranova was holding, removed a dark-colored handgun, pointed it at the victim and said, “Give me the car,” Murphy reported.

The victim moved away, Arnold got in driver’s seat, Ceranova in the passenger’s seat and they drove away, according to Murphy.

Approximately 11 minutes later, a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car — still with the keys in it and the engine running — at a house less than two miles away, Murphy reported.

A track by K-9 Prowl and his partner led officers to a nearby house, where Arnold was seen standing inside, according to Murphy. Arnold came outside and was arrested on his outstanding illegal possession of a firearm warrant out of Whatcom County.

The victim identified Arnold from a photo lineup, Murphy reported, while Ceranova admitted to her role in the carjacking.

Police later searched the home where Arnold and Ceranova were located and found a backpack that contained a dark-colored pellet gun that resembled a real handgun, according to Murphy.