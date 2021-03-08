Whatcom police ask, ‘Have you received a credit or debit card ... you did not request?’

Bellingham Police have received at least 70 reports of fraudulent credit/debits cards being opened without victims’ knowledge from a Chase Bank branch in Bellingham since late February. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is also receiving similar reports.

“Have you received a credit or debit card from Chase Bank you did not request? That is the scam,” a scam alert Bellingham Police plan to post to social media reads.

The post goes on to say: “Thus far, there does not seem to be a monetary loss to the person in whose name the card was started, but it is imperative you close the account to preserve your credit score.”

Victims are finding out that a Chase debit or credit card has been opened in their name without their permission when they receive the cards in the mail, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“It is imperative these folks call the Chase Bank using the phone number on the back of the card they were mailed to make a report,” Murphy wrote. “This way the bank can cancel the card and fraudulent account.”

The second call victims should make, Murphy reported, should be to law enforcement so they can file a report:

▪ Bellingham Police Department: 360-676-6911 or file an online report at cob.org/services/safety/police-services/reporting/online-reports (make sure to choose “fraud” in the category).

▪ Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office: 360-676-6911 or final an online report at apps1.whatcomcounty.us/reportcrime/ (make sure to choose “fraud” in the category).

▪ If you live in another town, contact your local police department.

Police are working with Chase Bank to investigate the fraudulently opened accounts.

Additionally, victims can file a fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov, according to Murphy.

Chase’s website lists four branches in Bellingham and one in Ferndale.