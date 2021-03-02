Whatcom Drug and Gang Task Force reportedly finds woman selling heroin out of her home

An Everson woman is suspected of selling heroin out of her home to an undercover Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force agent on multiple occasions over the past few months.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s office booked Teresa Michele Giese, 39, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Feb. 26, on suspicion of three counts of delivery of heroin, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of violating a protective order. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Giese’s arrest is the product of a two-month-long investigation by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force into reports she was selling heroin out of her home in the 7000 block of Emerson Road, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald.

Over the course of the investigation, a task force agent purchased heroin at the residence multiple times, Hester reported.

The sheriff’s office served a search warrant at the home on Friday, arrested Giese and recovered small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, Hester reported.

Deputies also found Giese to be in violation of an anti-harassment order, according to Hester, as the protected person was in the home at the time the warrant was served.