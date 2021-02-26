Suspected Whatcom house squatter leaves note on window: ‘Tested positive for COVID-19’

A Whatcom County man is suspected of squatting in a vacant home and leaving clothes in the washing machine, food in the fridge and taping notes on the windows that read, “Tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Skyler Paul Blanc, 31, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Feb. 26, on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Deputies responded to the report of a burglary at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, in the 7000 block of Valley View Road northwest of Ferndale, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim reported checking on the property that was empty but being renovated and finding squatters, Slater reported. The squatters reportedly ran away after being discovered by the victim, but the victim confronted them and was able to provide a description and license plate number of their vehicle to deputies.

Deputies searched the house and found clothing in the washing machine, toiletries in the bathroom, food in the refrigerator and an air mattress in one of the bedrooms, Slater reported. They also reportedly found the notes proclaiming the positive the COVID-19 tests taped to the windows and other notes around the house identifying Blanc as one of the squatters.

On Friday, deputies responded to another reported burglary/trespassing in the 4200 block of Curtis Road, according to Slater. Upon arrival, they found the same vehicle with Blanc inside, and they arrested him.