Bellingham man suspected of sexually assaulting child he knew multiple times

The Bellingham Police arrested a 63-year-old man it suspects of sexually assaulting a child, who was known to him, on multiple occasions.

Theodore Herbert Williams was booked into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Feb. 19, on suspicion of second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation.

On Feb. 16, Bellingham detectives received a referral from Child Protective Services after a child between the ages of 12 and 14 disclosed being sexually abused, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation found that Williams had inappropriately touched the victim in intimate areas for his own sexual gratification on multiple occasions and raped the child at least once, Murphy reported.

Detectives served a search warrant on Williams’ home on Friday and arrested him, according to Murphy.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.