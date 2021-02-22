Bellingham man suspected in Whatcom drive-by shooting Friday that left one injured

A Bellingham man reportedly fired a gun at a Birch Bay man several times, hitting him once, Friday evening in a drive-by shooting that is believed to have occurred because the alleged shooter thought his wife had had a sexual relationship with the victim.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and nobody else was injured, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office release on Monday, Feb. 22.

Martin Dylan Siergiey, 35, was booked Saturday into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment/drive-by shooting.

Deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Friday to the 5500 block of Hillvue Road for the report that the victim had been shot and that the suspect had left the area in a vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office release on the incident Monday.

The investigation showed that Siergiey had driven to the victim’s home, saw the victim standing outside, stopped and shot at the victim multiple times, according to the release.

The first shot struck the victim’s vehicle, the release states, and the victim ran through a neighbor’s yard, over a fence and into a neighbor’s house, according to the release. Siergiey reportedly continued to shoot, hitting the neighbor’s house with two rounds, before a bullet struck the victim in his upper right thigh.

The victim was treated by paramedics on the scene and released, according to the release, and he later learned from his doctor the bullet had passed through his thigh.

The victim reported he did not know the man who shot him, but was able to provide a description of Siergiey and his car, according to the release. He also reportedly was able to identify Siergiey from a photo lineup.

Assisted by the Bellingham Police Department, deputies began looking for Siergiey in the Bellingham area, the release states. After several hours, they made contact with Siergiey and persuaded him to turn himself in at 1 a.m. Saturday across from the jail.

Deputies believe the shooting occurred because Siergiey thought the victim and his wife were involved in a sexual relationship, the release states.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Siergiey is scheduled to make his preliminary appearance Monday.