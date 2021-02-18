Whatcom woman allegedly found with stolen mail, credit cards, checks and drivers’ licenses

A Blaine woman is suspected of stealing mail from 31 different address, including stolen credit cards, blank checks, forged checks and drivers’ licenses, and using it to commit financial fraud.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Brittany Dee Hathaway, 23, into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, Feb. 14, on suspicion of eight counts of mail theft, 13 counts of second-degree theft, and two counts each of forgery, identity theft and financial fraud. Jail records show she was released later Sunday without bail.

Deputies were notified Dec. 31 of a person in a U-Haul truck stealing mail in the area of Zell and Woodland roads, east of Custer, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The truck was located by deputies on Woodland Road and stopped, and the driver was identified as Hathaway, Slater reported. The truck was then impounded for evidence and a search warrant was requested.

Once the warrant was granted, deputies located more than 80 pieces of mail from 31 addresses, including two credit cards, blank checks, a forged check, stolen Washington state drivers’ licenses and other items involving financial fraud, Slater reported.

On Sunday, Hathaway visited an inmate at the downtown jail, according to Slater, and a records check found there was probable cause for her arrest. She was booked and released from the jail.