Bellingham man suspected of overpowering and raping woman he knows

A Bellingham man is suspected of physically overpowering a woman that he knows and raping her in her home.

Bellingham Police booked Damian James Mansanerez, 30, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Feb. 5, on suspicion of second-degree rape. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Officers responded at 4 p.m. Jan. 31 to the St. Joseph hospital’s emergency department to take a sexual assault report, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation determined that Mansanerez used his strength and power to overpower the victim and sexually assault her in her home, Murphy reported.

Mansanarez came to the police station Friday and was arrested.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.