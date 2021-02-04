Whatcom County man suspected of sexually assaulting young girl multiple times

A Ferndale man is suspected of multiple sexual assaults of a young girl he was familiar.

Ferndale Police booked Dmitriy L. Yashchenko, 32, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree child rape and five counts of first-degree child molestation. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

On Jan. 9, Whatcom County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating allegations Yashchenko had sexually assaulted the young girl, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim was interviewed, and detectives established probable cause for Yashchenko’s arrest, Slater reported.

Deputies were notified Monday that Yashchenko had been located and by Ferndale Police, according to Slater, and he was arrested without incident.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.