Surveillance pays off, as Whatcom man arrested on suspicion of bus stop vandalism

Ferndale Police arrested a man they suspect was responsible for at least some of recent vandalism reported at Whatcom Transportation Authority bus stops in the area worth between $2,500 and $3,500 in damage.

David Wurtz, 58, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Feb. 3, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

More than 10 different WTA locations have been reported vandalized in recent months, city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Some of the locations have been hit multiple times after WTA responded and cleanup the stops, Sweeney said.

A picture with a city of Ferndale news release about the arrest shows that the “no parking” portion of multiple WTA signs had been targeted, along with the WTA bus schedule at each stop.

In response to WTA’s reports, police set up surveillance of a bus stop in the 5700 block of Vista Drive, according to the release.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, officers spotted a person, later identified as Wurty, walking in the area, stop at the bus stop and spray paint a sign belonging to WTA, according to the release. Wurtz reportedly had fresh black paint on his hand and fingertips and a can of black spray paint in his possession.

Police also found several other signs in the area had been vandalized with paint still wet and dripping, according to the release.