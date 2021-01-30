Bellingham man suspected of sexually assaulting several victims over past 15 years

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bellingham man it suspects sexually assaulted several victims that were known to him over the past 15 years.

Carlos Rene Flores, 42, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Jan. 27, on suspicion of first-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation. Jail records show Flores was released later Wednesday on $10,000 bail.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the alleged sexual assault charges in November of 2020, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Over the past two months, investigators interviewed several victims that were all juveniles at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Hester said.

The investigation established probable cause for Flores’ arrest. Flores turned himself in on Wednesday, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Whatcom County Superior Court Feb. 12.

Court records show Flores was previously convicted on three counts of second-degree assault and served 17 months in prison for a 1998 incident in which he fired a gun from a car at another car with three people inside getting onto Interstate 5 following an argument at a convenience store on Grandview Road.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.