Bellingham police suspect man raped woman, then sent her secretly taped sex video

Bellingham Police arrested a man they suspect raped a woman he knew and then later sent her a secretly recorded video of an earlier consensual sexual encounter between the two and sexually explicit photos of himself.

Ryan Michael Dailey, 35, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Jan. 26, on suspicion of third-degree rape, voyeurism and disclosing intimate images. Jail records show he was released later in the day on his personal recognizance.

On Dec. 3, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Dailey in November, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Before the sexual assault, Dailey reportedly used his cell phone to record video of himself and the victim in a consensual sexual encounter, Murphy reported, adding that the filming was done without the victim’s consent or knowledge.

Dailey later forced himself on the victim against her will and raped her, according to Murphy.

Several days after the reported rape, Dailey sent the video of the consensual sexual encounter along with two sexually explicit photos of himself, according to Murphy.

After police established probable cause for his arrest, Dailey turned himself in on Tuesday.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.