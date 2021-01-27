Bellingham police arrest man after reportedly uncovering 265,000 child porn photos, videos

Bellingham Police arrested a man after reportedly finding he had approximately 265,000 images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Timothy Towle Hess, 38, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Jan. 26, on suspicion of possession and viewing of pornography of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and jail record show he was released on his personal recognizance later in the day.

The investigation into the crimes is from 2019, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, after two child pornography tips were received by detectives.

The investigation led to police obtaining search warrants, Murphy reported, and the uncovering of 265,000 images and videos of children engaged in sexual conduct on Hess’s electronic devices.

Police established probable cause for Hess’ arrest, and he turned himself in Tuesday, Murphy reported.