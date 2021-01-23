Whatcom man reportedly breaks into gun club three times, steals ammunition from CBP

A Ferndale man is suspected of breaking into the Custer Sportsman’s Club gun range three times in the past two months and stealing more than $5,400 in ammunition, much of it from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and attempting to steal a $20,000 utility vehicle.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Skyler Paul Blanc, 31, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft, attempted first-degree theft and three counts of second-degree burglary. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Blanc first broke into the gun range on Birch Bay Lynden Road Dec. 5, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records. Blanc reportedly went over a fenced-in area and took rifle and pistol brass and then scouted the area afterward.

On Dec. 28, the club reported another break in, including several outbuildings, court documents state. During his time in the club, Blanc reportedly attempted to steal the club’s $20,000 Kabota utility vehicle and successfully stole $4,400 in ammunition and handgun magazines from the CBP and $250 worth of Dewalt cordless power tools.

On Jan. 12, Blanc broke into the club a third time and stole nine boxes of training rounds worth $360, another box of 40 caliber ammunition valued at $35 and $250 in medical supplies from the CBP. Additionally, Blanc reportedly stole a $100 game camera from the club.

Multiple surveillance cameras at the club showed Blanc committing the burglaries and his Dodge Dakota truck, documents state.

After deputies arrested Blanc and read him his rights, he gave a written statement admitting to the thefts and attempted theft of the Kabota, according to documents.

Deputies were able to recover the camera, training ammunition, 14 Glock magazines and 31 Heckler & Koch magazines, documents state.

Records show Blanc already was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Friday, Jan. 22, in Whatcom County Superior Court on first-degree trafficking and second-degree possession of stolen property charges from incidents in October and November.