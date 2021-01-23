Whatcom man reportedly fires gun in the air, then points it at another and makes threats

A Lynden man reportedly fired a gun in the air, then pointed it at another man and threatened to kill him during an argument Thursday evening along Benson Road.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Justin Thomas Laird, 31, into Whatcom County Jail early Friday, Jan. 22, on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment and second-degree malicious mischief.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Lynden Police officers, were called at 9 p.m. Thursday to the 9000 block of Benson Road for the report of an assault with a weapon, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

They learned that Laird confronted the victim and an argument followed, Slater reported.

During the argument, Laird pulled a gun, fired a round in the air and then pointed the gun at the victim while making threats to kill him, according to Slater.

Laird also kicked the victim’s car door, Slater reported.