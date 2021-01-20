Skagit County man suspected of sexually assaulting 8-year-old child in Bellingham

A Skagit County man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old he was familiar with but not related to multiple times in Bellingham.

Bellingham Police booked Matthew Walter Baird, 24, of Sedro-Woolley into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Jan. 15, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers were first notified Thursday, Jan. 14, by a hospital outside Whatcom County of the alleged sexual assault, which had occurred in Bellingham, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation revealed that Baird had touched the victim in a sexually inappropriate manner on several occasions, Murphy reported.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Baird is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 5.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.