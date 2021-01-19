Bellingham man reportedly leads short chase before a standoff with SWAT at his home

A Bellingham man reportedly led state troopers on a short chase early Saturday in northeast Bellingham, barricaded himself in his home for a nearly four-hour standoff and pointed a gun at Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies before ultimately surrendering.

The Washington State Patrol booked Brett Evan Frost, 51, into Whatcom County Jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of first-degree assault, attempting to elude police, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing officers and resisting arrest. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A trooper first attempted to stop a car Frost was driving at approximately 12:55 a.m. Saturday on East Sunset Drive near the intersection of East McCleod Road after clocking the car going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, Trooper Rocky Oliphant told The Bellingham Herald Tuesday.

Frost refused to pull over, Oliphant said, and the trooper followed him to the home in the 1300 block of Roma Road. Frost then reportedly went into his garage and refused to come out.

The home was surrounded by troopers and deputies, while the State Patrol applied for a search warrant, according to a sheriff’s office release on the incident.

At one point, Frost exited the back of the home and pointed a handgun at the deputies, according to the release, but Frost then went back inside.

The sheriff’s office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to help, but Frost refused to come back outside, according to the release.

After the Crisis Negotiation Team was able to confirm that Frost was the only one inside, chemical munitions were fired into the house, and Frost eventually surrendered, the release states. He was cleared by medical aid on the scene.

Frost was taken into custody at 5:16 a.m., Oliphant told The Herald.

A search of the home uncovered several firearms, ammunition and controlled substances which were seized by the State Patrol, according to the release.