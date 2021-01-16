Three Bellingham firefighters reportedly assaulted by man they were called to help

Three Bellingham firefighters reportedly were assaulted late Wednesday in downtown by a man wielding a 4- to 5-foot PVC pipe, but none of them were injured.

Bellingham Police booked James Edward Hunt, 54, into Whatcom County Jail early Thursday, Jan. 14, on suspicion of three counts of third-degree assault. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Officers were called at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, to the 600 block of Cornwall Avenue to assist the firefighters, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. They arrived to find the firefighters holding Hunt on the ground as he reportedly continued to fight.

Hunt continued to fight officers and the firefighters as he was arrested and placed in handcuffs, Murphy reported.

The investigation revealed that the firefighters were called to the area for a medical call for Hunt, who had said he was sick, according to Murphy. When they arrived and tried to help Hunt, he picked up the pipe and began swinging it at the firefighters.

As Hunt was swinging the pipe, Hunt hit the front of a nearby RV, shattering the pipe, according to Murphy. It was then that the firefighters were able to take him to the ground and wait for officers to arrive and assist.