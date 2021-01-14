Man reportedly squatting in Whatcom vacation home linked to five vehicle break-ins

A Whatcom County man reportedly found squatting in a Maple Falls vacation home had tools and items in his car that allegedly link him to five vehicle break-ins throughout the county.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Dawson Denis Patrick, 30, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Jan. 13, on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Pony Express Way in Maple Falls after a neighbor, who had been asked by the home’s owner to watch it, saw a male park a car in front of the home, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies arrived and found evidence inside that Patrick had burglarized the home and had been living in it for a period of time, Hester reported.

Deputies also found numerous tools and items inside Patrick’s unoccupied vehicle, according to Hester, and after a search warrant was received, those tools and items were linked to the five vehicle break-ins. All told, the recovered items were worth $1,800, Hester reported.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Patrick has previous convictions for possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and malicious mischief.