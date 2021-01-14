Trio suspected of burglarizing Whatcom storage facility get stuck in the mud during chase

While most of us have had about enough of the rain so far in 2021, Whatcom County law enforcement appreciates it, after muddy conditions helped police arrest a trio of people suspected of breaking into a storage facility. Their car got stuck in mud created by the recent rains as they reportedly led officers on a chase.

The Blaine Police Department on Wednesday booked Dillon McKinley Wilson, 30, Brandi Kristine Sestrom, 36, and Cory Ira Mezo, 36, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. Wilson also is suspected of attempting to elude police vehicles and resisting arrest and had a number of warrants from other Whatcom law enforcement agencies.

Blaine officers were sent at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 13 to a report of a burglary in progress at the Pantec Mini Storage facility on Boblett Street, Sgt. Michael Munden told The Bellingham Herald in an email, after security cameras showed two men and a woman inside the facility’s fences.

Officer Tim Richardson arrived to see a small black coupe leaving the area, Munden reported. Richardson stopped the vehicle, turned on his spotlight and saw three people in the car matching the descriptions of those seen inside the storage facility.

Soon after Richardson turned on his light, the vehicle sped away, according to Munden. Richardson followed and was soon joined by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies as the chase proceeded south along Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol troopers and a sheriff’s deputy attempted to set up spike strips, but those were unsuccessful, Munden said, as the trio had a police scanner in the car and were able to avoid a strip by exiting the freeway at Grandview Road.

Shortly after exiting, Munden reported the vehicle turned into a dead-end road after the driver saw deputies in front of him, and the vehicle became stuck in the mud in front of a Confier Drive residence.

Wilson attempted to run away, according to Munden, but a sheriff’s deputy and K9 arrested him quickly.

Investigation revealed 11 units had been forced open and multiple firearms were among the items stolen, according to Munden. Blaine officers also seized the vehicle and have applied for a search warrant for it.

Wilson, who jail records show is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, already is awaiting trial scheduled for Feb. 8 on second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment charges from a 2019 incident, Whatcom County Superior Court records show. He also has previous felony convictions for witness tampering, malicious mischief, possession of stolen property, stolen property trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, assault and harassment in Whatcom County since 2010.

Court records show Sestrom has previous convictions for eluding police, DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, theft, malicious mischief and assault in Whatcom County since 2008. Jail records show she is still in custody, but no bail amount has been posted.

Mezo was released Wednesday on $5,000 bail, jail records show. Court records show he has previous convictions for vehicular assault, theft, motor vehicle theft, unlawful firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance, residential burglary and possession of a stolen firearm in Whatcom County since 2002.