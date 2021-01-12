Lynden High girls wrestling coach suspected in alleged rape of Whatcom woman

A man who formerly coached the Lynden High School girls wrestling team was arrested last week on suspicion of raping a Whatcom County woman who was formerly a student at the school.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Santos Rodriguez Gallegos, 47 of Everson, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Jan. 7, on suspicion of third-degree rape. Jail records show he was released Friday on $1,500 bail.

Gallegos had led the Lynden girls wrestling program since its start during the 2011-12 school year.

Lynden School District Superintendent Jim Frey told The Bellingham Herald in an email that Gallegos has resigned his position with the district and is now a former employee.

“We are cooperating with the sheriff’s office in their investigation,” Frey wrote.

Santos’ arrest stemmed from an investigation into a report from a 20-year-old victim, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Herald in an email. Slater said the investigation remained active.

The woman, who formerly attended Lynden High, was known to Gallegos, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at a Jan. 6 small gathering in Lynden, documents state, when Gallegos repeatedly touched the victim beneath her clothing in a sexually inappropriate manner despite her showing she did not want to be touched by him and leaving the area on multiple occasions.