Whatcom man in U-Haul reportedly found with stolen mail from 31 different addresses

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly found a man in a U-Haul who had 80 pieces of stolen mail from 31 different addresses, including two credit cards, blank checks and stolen Washington state driver’s licenses.

Justin James Florence, 41, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Jan. 7, on suspicion of 13 counts of second-degree theft, eight counts of mail theft and two counts each of forgery, identity theft and financial fraud.

On Dec. 31, deputies received a report of a U-Haul truck stealing mail in the area of Zell and Woodland roads, east of Custer, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies located and stopped the truck on Woodland Road, Slater reported, and the passenger was identified as Florence.

The vehicle was impounded as evidence, Slater reported, and after obtaining a search warrant, they located the mail, credit cards, blank checks, a forged check, stolen licenses and other financial fraud items..