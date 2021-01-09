Crime

Whatcom man suspected of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

Ferndale police arrested a Whatcom County man suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl with whom he was familiar.

Victor Anthony Martinez, 59, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Jan. 6, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Jail records show Martinez is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Police were contacted after the girl reported being touched in a sexually inappropriate way by Martinez, city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

A subsequent forensic child interview corroborated the victim’s statement and police arrested Martinez at approximately 4 p.m.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service