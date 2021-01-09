Whatcom man suspected of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

Ferndale police arrested a Whatcom County man suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl with whom he was familiar.

Victor Anthony Martinez, 59, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Jan. 6, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Jail records show Martinez is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Police were contacted after the girl reported being touched in a sexually inappropriate way by Martinez, city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

A subsequent forensic child interview corroborated the victim’s statement and police arrested Martinez at approximately 4 p.m.