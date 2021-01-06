Whatcom man reportedly says TV news told him to fire shotgun at sleeping family member

A Whatcom County man who reportedly fired a shotgun at a sleeping family member early Wednesday, narrowly missing, told deputies that the TV news told him to do it.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Scott Allen Granger, 53, into Whatcom County Jail Jan. 6 on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Deputies were called at approximately midnight Wednesday to the 3000 block of Pine Lane near Sedro-Woolley for the report of an assault with a weapon, according to a sheriff’s office news release on the incident.

The victim stated that Granger had attempted to shoot him while he lay in bed, the release states.

The victim had been sleeping in his bedroom, when he awoke to Granger yelling at the living room television, according to the release.

Granger then opened the bedroom door, pointed the shotgun at the victim and fired a single round, narrowly missing the victim, the release states. Granger reportedly then left the bedroom and began talking to the television again, and the victim was able to run away and call 911, uninjured.

When deputies arrived, they announced their presence to Granger and called for him to leave the house, according to the release, which he did and was arrested. Deputies found the shotgun, a bullet hole through a pillow and a bullet lodged in the victim’s mattress.

Granger told deputies that the TV news had told him to fire the shotgun, according to the release.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Granger was scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.