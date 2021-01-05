Whatcom County man suspected of abusing 4-year-old child for whom he was caring

Ferndale Police arrested a man they suspect abused a 4-year-old child he was caring for, leaving a hand-shaped bruise on her face that was visible three days later.

Logan Brent Sarff, 41, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Dec. 31, on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child, and jail records show he was released Monday on $3,500 bail.

The alleged incident was reported to police after a significant mark in the shape of a hand was found on the child’s face, City of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

When questioned, the child said that Sarff, who was providing childcare at the time, had hit her, Sweeney reported.

The victim’s mother confronted Sarff, who admitted to hitting the child, according to Sweeney.

Police spoke to Sarff and his residence and arrested him Thursday.