Man with MRSA reportedly flings blood at Bellingham nurses

A Des Moines man with MRSA reportedly flung his blood at two nurses last week at Bellingham’s St. Joseph hospital then spit in the face of one of them.

Bellingham police booked Gregory Scott Mosley into Whatcom County Jail Dec. 23 on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Officers were called to the hospital at approximately 10:06 a.m. Dec. 23 for a report that Moseley had assaulted a nurse, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

An investigation found that Mosley had been moved from one room to another at the hospital, which angered him, Murphy reported, prompting him to rip an IV out of his arm.

He then reportedly yelled that he had MRSA, according to Murphy, and began to fling blood at the nurses, landing some on their bare arms. MRSA is a bacteria that is tougher than most strains of staph infection to treat in humans, according to webmd.com.

Mosley then spit in the face of one of the nurses and on their clothing, Murphy reported.

“There was a medical confirmation on the MRSA, making the flinging of his blood dangerous to those around him,” Murphy wrote.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Mosley is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 11.