Man allegedly extorts Bellingham teen using online game, sexually explicit images of her

A Houston man is suspected of using an online game to befriend a Bellingham teen, get her login information, capture nude and sexually explicit images of her and use them to extort her. He ultimately sent the images to people in her contacts and created fake online accounts in her name.

Bellingham Police on Thursday, Dec. 3, booked Reginald Jerod Jackson, 21 , into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree extortion with sexual motivation (two counts), first-degree computer trespassing, disclosing intimate images (four counts) and cyber stalking. Jail records show he was released Friday on $50,000 bail.

The victim began online game in February 2018 when she was 16 years old, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, and while playing Grand Theft Auto she soon received a message from Xbox account “Crum_barzblock,” which police found belonged to Jackson.

The two began communicating back and forth while playing the game, documents state, and Jackson revealed his real name and gave his address in Texas. Jackson reportedly was very good at Grand Theft Auto, and the victim eventually gave him her login information and asked him to play under her name and get her to higher levels in the game.

Jackson and the victim also exchanged phone numbers, according to documents, and would communicate through Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and video chat through FaceTime Duo.

The victim said she shared nude images and video of herself with Jackson, documents state, but Jackson began to demand more nude images and videos. The victim also said she was unaware Jackson was capturing the images she was sending.

In September of 2019, Jackson became upset when he thought the victim might be dating someone else and again demanded more nude photos of the victim, documents state. The victim refused, and Jackson reportedly told her he would sent the nude photos that he captured to the victim’s parents. Jackson also reportedly threatened to send the photos to the victim’s parents if she didn’t unblock him on Snapchat and send him her login information.

The victim reported she stopped communicating with Jackson in October of 2019, documents state, and she soon received a text message that all her personal information had been changed on her Microsoft Outlook account. The victim also soon discovered a nude image of herself posted to Snapchat in a post created by Jackson.

With access to the victim’s accounts, Jackson emailed nude images and video of the victim to her college supervisor, her previous high school counselor and her teenage sister, according to documents. Jackson also reportedly created a personal ad on Craigslist using one of the victim’s photos and another post through the Wildfire app with her actual address.

Jackson also created a Pornhub account in the victim’s name using her college email address, documents state, and he continued to harass the victim through numerous social media and email avenues.

Court records show a warrant for Jackson’s arrest was signed July 14.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Jackson flagged down a Bellingham police officer and turned himself in without incident, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. He told officers the detective investigating the case asked him to turn himself in, and that he had flown from California to do so.