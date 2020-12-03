Whatcom woman suspected of attempted murder after allegedly chasing neighbor with knife

A 64-year-old Blaine woman reportedly threatened and chased her neighbor with a hunting knife Thursday morning, telling deputies she wanted the neighbor to “know what it felt like to be threatened.”

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Kathy Jo Andersen into Whatcom County Jail Dec. 3 on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and felony violation of a civil anti-harassment order.

Deputies were sent at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of Birch Bay Lynden Road for the report of an assault with a weapon, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The victim reported that Andersen had come at her with a hunting knife as she attempted to leave her house to go to work, according to the release. The victim told deputies that Andersen was standing in her yard and charged at the victim with the knife and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

The victim defended herself with a lawn chair, according to the release, and ran to her car and got inside.

Anderson chased after the victim and attempted to pull the car door open while still holding the knife and making threats, the release states.

The victim managed to kick the door open, pushing Andersen back in the process, according to the release, giving the victim a chance to close the car door, call 911 and flee the area before deputies arrived. The victim was not injured in the alleged attack.

After arriving at Andersen’s home and several minutes of negotiation, deputies persuaded Andersen to exit her house, and she was arrested.

She told deputies she wanted the victim to “know what it felt like to be threatened,” according to the release, which added that there was a history of Andersen harassing and threatening the victim, who was granted a restraining order in October.