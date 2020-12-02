Whatcom man suspected of assaulting infant and woman he knew on Thanksgiving

A Whatcom County man is suspected of assaulting a woman and infant child he was familiar with and smashing a car window with his head when they attempted to leave on Thanksgiving.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Raymond Eugene Geldart into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Nov. 26, on suspicion of third-degree assault of a child, fourth-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show he was released Friday on $5,000 bail.

Deputies were sent at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 to the 2900 block of Brook Lane, south of the southern tip of Lake Whatcom, to investigate after the victim reported that Geldart had shoved her and smashed a car window with his head, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies spoke to the victim who said that a verbal dispute escalated when Geldert grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and stood over her yelling, Slater reported.

The victim reported that when she tried to leave with her infant child, Geldert grabbed the child by the neck of its sweatshirt and yanked the child back inside, according to Slater.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When the victim again tried to leave with the child, Geldert reportedly hit his head against the driver’s side window, shattering it, Slater reported.

The victim was able to get away and go to a neighbors, according to Slater, while deputies found Geldert had a cut on his thumb when he was placed under arrest.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollns.org.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER