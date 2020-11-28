Man allegedly pulls knife on Bellingham Hobby Lobby employees during robbery

A Bellingham man reportedly stuffed his clothing full of items to the point he had a hard time walking, then pulled a large knife and threatened Hobby Lobby employees who attempted to stop him when he left without paying.

Bellingham police booked Austin Lee Galen, 18, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Nov. 24, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and obstruction, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers were called to the Bellingham Hobby Lobby at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an armed robbery, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Witnesses reported that a man wearing a gray Adidas sweatshirt, tan pants and a blue backpack had been seen by customers stuffing his clothing to the point he was having problems walking, Murphy reported. Surveillance camera footage showed the man, later identified as Galen, selecting markers and other items and putting them in his pockets and then attempting to leave the store.

Employees confronted Galen at the front doors and asked him about the merchandise, which he had not paid for, and he pulled out a large knife and pointed it at them saying something similar to “You want to move out of the way,” according to Murphy.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Galen then left the store on a BMX bike, Murphy reported, but an officer spotted him near the Whatcom Transit Authority Cordata Station, according to Murphy.

The officer ordered Galen to stop, but he fled onto the Whatcom Community College campus, ditched his bike and ran on foot, Murphy reported.

The officer got his partner, K9 Rudy, to track Galen and located him hiding in some brush, according to Murphy, and he was arrested. Some of the stolen merchandise was reportedly found still in Galen’s possession and along the trail he ran while trying to avoid police.

Officers also found a knife similar to the one used to threaten employees in Galen’s backpack, Murphy reported.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Galen has previous theft, criminal trespassing, malicious mischief and controlled substance possession convictions from earlier this year. Galen also was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration warrant for criminal trespassing and custodial assault, but Murphy said she didn’t have information on those charges.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER