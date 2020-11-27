Man found wearing two gold necklaces, denies stealing jewelry from Bellingham Walmart

Bellingham police reportedly found a man in his late 20s wearing two gold necklaces that are believed to be part of more than $5,000 in jewelry he allegedly stole from Walmart six days earlier.

Noah James Richardson was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers were called to the Bellingham Walmart at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, after employees reported spotting a man believed to have stolen more than $5,000 in gold jewelry from the store on Nov. 18, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. The man was later identified as Richardson.

Walmart loss prevention officers reported that on Nov. 18, Richardson used some sort of tool to unlock the jewelry cabinet and took the jewelry, Murphy reported.

When Richardson reentered the store on Tuesday, loss prevention said he was wearing the same distinct clothing, according to Murphy, but this time he was seen in the store’s electronics department.

Though he was able to again open a locked cabinet Tuesday, Murphy reported he left without any merchandise and got into a Nissan with California license plates.

Officers located the Nissan nearby in the Sierra Trading Post parking lot, Murphy said, but Richardson denied his involvement in the Nov. 18 theft, even though surveillance video reportedly showed him committing the crime.

Richardson also was wearing two gold necklaces and a gold bracelet, according to Murphy, and some of the items reported stolen were necklaces. While searching Richardson to place him under arrest, officers also reportedly found a strong magnet often used in during thefts such as the ones at Walmart and a set of lock picking tools.