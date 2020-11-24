Did you check your mail today? Whatcom County law enforcement recommends you do

Ferndale police report they have collected approximately two large bags of stolen mail, including dozens of opened packages after receiving multiple reports of mail theft on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The lost and and stolen batches of mail were recovered by residents, with most of it addressed to Marysville, Bellingham and Ferndale, a city of Ferndale news release reported.

Ferndale police officers have begun contacting victims, according to the release.

“The Ferndale Police Department would like to remind everyone that during the holidays, there is often an increase in mail theft,” the release read. “With the increased use of online ordering due to the pandemic, it is especially common this year.

“We encourage everyone to be diligent and check their mail daily. This will reduce the likelihood of residents being victimized.”

Anyone with information about the stolen mail is asked to call 360-483-5731 or email sbrown@ferndalepd.org.