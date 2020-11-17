Bellingham police search for man suspected of robbing downtown bank Monday afternoon

Bellingham police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Whatcom Educational Credit Union on East Holly Street Monday afternoon.

Emergency broadcast reports about the bank robbery first went out shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 16.

Tuesday afternoon, the Bellingham Police Department twitter account put out a description of the man as white, 25 to 30 years old, taller than 6-foot-1, medium build and wearing a black puffy coat with a white emblem, dark pants, white Adidas shoes, a navy baseball cap and a white mask.

No weapons were seen during the robbery, according to the tweet, but the man was seen pushing a shopping cart before he entered the bank.

The man fled south from the WECU after the robbery, according to the tweet.

The Bellingham Herald has asked police for more information about the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the department’s tips line at 360-778-8611, submit at time online at cob.org/tips or call Detective Travis Hauri at 360-778-8791.